Mavericks report: Missouri will keep busy in 2016’s final week

The final week of 2016 will be a busy one for the Missouri Mavericks. They will be playing four games in five days, including their first-ever meeting with the Utah Grizzlies and a New Year’s Eve date with the Quad City Mallards at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Mavericks’ record: The Mavericks, 11-12-5, are in fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 27 points. They trail the fourth-place Idaho Steelheads by eight points.
Last week (1-1): A three-game home stand for the Mavericks ended with a 3-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Dec. 19. It was the team’s first loss in regulation at home since Nov. 30. Josh Robinson got the start in goal for the Mavericks and made 35 saves. Dane Fox and Kyle Schempp scored Missouri’s goals.
The Mavericks bounced back with a 4-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Wichita. Rookie goalie Ville Husso stopped 33 shots in his first shutout as a pro. It was also the Mavericks’ first shutout of the season. Darren Nowick, Sam Povorozniouk, Shawn Pauly and Tyler Elbrecht scored for Missouri.
This week: The Mavericks return to the ice after the Christmas break with a road game against Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri is 2-2-1 against the Oilers this season. Four of the five games have been decided by two goals or fewer.
Missouri is back home Wednesday to play the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. The Grizzlies enter this week trailing the Mavericks by four points in the Mountain Division and have given up the most goals in the Western Conference with 103.
The Mavericks open a home-and-home series against the Quad City Mallards at 7:05 Friday night in Moline, Ill. The two teams face off again at 7:05 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks lost 2-1 on Oct. 26 in their first game against the Mallards this season. Quad City enters the week with wins in five of its last six games, including four on the road.
Leaders: Goals: Sam Povorozniouk, 11; Assists: Dane Fox and Darren Nowick, 13; Points: Fox, 23; Wins: Robinson, 5; Goals-against average: Robinson, 3.04.
Notable: The Mavericks’ Saturday night game against Quad City will be televised on KSMO (Channel 62). All Mavericks games are streamed live on MissouriMavericks.com and on the Mavericks’ mobile app. … Husso has given up two goals or fewer in five of his last eight games. … Nowick has posted two points in three of his last four games and is sixth in the ECHL’s rookie scoring race with 22 points. … Six of Missouri’s last seven games were decided by one goal, and three ended in overtime or a shootout.
