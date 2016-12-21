Mavericks bearing gifts help make holidays brighter for children at area hospitals

Missouri Mavericks players brought smiles to the faces of hospitalized kids and their families across the Kansas City metro this week.
Thanks to a partnership with the Shadow Buddies Foundation, the group of team representatives made the rounds at HCA Centerpoint in Independence and Overland Park Regional Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and other stuffed toys to pediatric patients.
As part of the Mavericks’ “HoKCey and Hope for the Holidays” event, the stuffed toys were collected at the team’s Saturday home game against the Alaska Aces. Fans adopted a “buddy” stuffed animal at the game, and then got to throw them onto the ice after the Mavs’ scored their first goal.
The bears and other soft toys were then collected from the ice for this week’s distribution to the kids.
