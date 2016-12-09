Mavericks break losing streak with comeback victory at Tulsa Oilers

The Missouri Mavericks got their first taste of December victory with a win on Friday night on the road.
The Mavericks broke a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at the Tulsa Oilers.
Tulsa capitalized on a pair of turnovers by the Mavericks, scoring a pair of goals 1 minute, 46 seconds apart in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.
But the Mavericks got things going in a big way in the second period with three goals to grab the lead.
Darren Nowick scored a shorthanded goal 3:11 into the period to get the Mavericks on the board.
Jacob Doty tied the score with his shot from the right wing at 8:58 in the second period.
And Sam Povorozniouk pushed the Mavericks ahead of the Oilers with his backhander from the slot at 11:16 mark in the second period. It was Povorozniouk’s eighth goal of the season.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 13 saves in the third period to help the Mavericks hold on for the victory. Robinson made 29 saves in the game overall.
The Mavericks are 9-10-3 on the season.
The Mavericks and Oilers will square off again Saturday night, this time at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
