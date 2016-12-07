Missouri Mavericks fall 4-1 to Allen Americans for fourth straight loss

The Missouri Mavericks’ troubles continued Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas.
It was the Mavericks’ fourth consecutive defeat and their record fell to 8-10-3.
The Americans’ Spencer Asuchak scored the game’s first goal on the power play at 11:31 of the second period.
Derek Mathers and Gary Steffes gave Allen a 3-0 lead with goals in the third period.
The Mavericks finally got on the scoreboard when Radoslav Illo scored a power-play goal at 9:56 of the third period, but the Americans’ Chad Costello scored 21 seconds later.
Ville Husso got the start in goal for Missouri and made 35 saves.
The Mavericks were only one for seven on the power play.
Missouri’s next game is 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Tulsa Oilers in Tulsa, Okla.
Comments