Mavericks lose in shootout at Cincinnati Cyclones

For the second straight night, the Missouri Mavericks went to overtime on the road. And for the second straight night the Mavericks lost.
The Mavericks scored three quick goals early in the third period and took a 3-2 lead at the Cincinnati Cyclones.
But the Cyclones scored a third-period goal of their own and forced overtime.
After a scoreless overtime period, the Cyclones got the better of the Mavericks by winning a shootout 3-2 for a 4-3 victory.
Darren Nowick scored two of the Mavericks’ goals, and Dane Fox netted the other. It was Fox’s seventh goal on the season.
