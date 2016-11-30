Hockey

November 30, 2016 10:36 PM

Mavericks lose 1-0 at home to the Americans

Star news services

The Missouri Mavericks’ two-game winning streak ended Wednesday night with a 1-0 loss to the Allen Americans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Americans’ Joel Chouinard scored the game’s only goal on a power play at 10:08 of the third period.

Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 20 saves in the game. Riley Gill stopped all 24 shots he faced for the Americans.

The Mavericks fell to 8-9-1 this season.

Missouri’s next game will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth. That game will be the first on a four-game road trip.

Related content

Hockey

Comments

Videos

Kids help Mavericks design aprons for auction

View more video

Sports Videos