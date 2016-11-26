Mavericks pour it on in 6-1 win over Fuel

The Missouri Mavericks are enjoying life on the road.
The Mavericks’ 6-1 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night in Indianapolis was their third in the first four games of a five-game road trip.
Missouri’s Dan Correale scored 2:25 into the game, and teammate Lukas Lofquist added a goal 7 minutes later.
Lofquist scored again 8:33 into the second period. Rocco Carzo also scored for the Mavericks in the period.
The Fuel finally got on the scoreboard in the third period on a goal by Matt Stanisz. The Mavericks added power-play goals by Kyle Schempp and Radoslav Illo in the period.
Correale also had an assist and a fight in the game, completing a “Gordie Howe Hat Trick.”
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 22 saves in the game.
Missouri was two for five on the power play and three for three killing penalties.
