Mavericks’ winning streak ends with 7-2 loss to Orlando

The Missouri Mavericks saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt Tuesday night with a 7-2 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears.
The Mavericks, 6-8-1, took a 1-0 lead on Rocco Carzo’s power-play goal 5:30 into the first period. Orlando tied it less than a minute later on a goal by Joe Perry and took the lead on Brett Findlay’s goal later in the period that was originally ruled no goal.
Things got worse for the Mavericks in the second period. They gave up four goals in the period and were outshot 18-6. Perry scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into the period. Austin Block and Eric Faille also scored before Perry completed his hat trick 15:33 into the period.
Dan Correale scored his first goal as a professional 43 seconds into the third period, but Block finished the scoring when he deflected in a shot for his second goal of the game.
Mavericks goalie Josh Robinson made 23 saves in 29 shots before he was replaced by Ville Husso for the final period. Husso stopped 20 of 21 shots.
The Mavericks’ next game is at 6:35 p.m. Saturday against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.
