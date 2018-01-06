Photo gallery: Titans 22, Chiefs 21

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) walked off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans, 22-21, ending their season on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler of Topeka, Kansas, reacted after the Titans took over on downs in the final two minutes against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) caught the game winning touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray (21) on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Titans won, 22-21, ending the Chiefs' season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) was hit by Tennessee Titans strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) on fourth down and 9 yards to go on the Chiefs' final offensive drive on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler of Topeka, Kansas, reacted after the Titans took over on downs in the final two minutes against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) ran back a fumble to the end zone past Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) late in the fourth quarter in what was ruled to be down at the line of scrimmage on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) celebrated as he crossed the goal line in an apparent touchdown following a fumble late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The fumble was ruled down at the line of scrimmage and the Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler of Topeka, Kansas, reacted after Chiefs linebacker scored on an apparent fumble recovery for a touchdown in the final two minutes against the Tennessee Titans on January 6, 2018 during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The play was ruled no fumble and the Chiefs lost, 22-21, ending their season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrated his touchdown with Albert Wilson and Eric Fisher in the first half during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (middle) fought off a tackle by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) to score a touchdown in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (left) checked over his shoulder as he broke off a 45-yard catch and run in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) looked to block Tennessee Titans corner back Adoree' Jackson (25).
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) delivered a pass in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) caught a pass to set-up a touchdown in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) crashed into the end zone as Tennessee Titans' Avery Williamson (54) made the tackle whileTennessee Titans' Wesley Woodyard (59) and Tennessee Titans' Johnathan Cyprien (37) collided during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated scoring a touchdown with his team in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated scoring a touchdown as Tennessee Titans' Avery Williamson (54) reacted in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) delivered a pass in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) delivered a pass to Kareem Hunt (27) during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran past Tennessee Titans' Derrick Morgan (91) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) caught a pass in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) tries to dodge and ankle tackle by Tennessee Titans' Erik Walden (93) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) fights a tackle by Tennessee Titans' Kevin Byard (31) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson (25) drug down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pulled in a pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Avery Williamson (54) to score a touchdown in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) appeared to be bowling as he celebrated an interception in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) picked off a pass intended for Tennessee Titans' Delanie Walker (82) as Ron Parker (38) helped on the coverage in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) tried to stir the ball from Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) in the second quarterr during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Fans hold up a sign during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) tried to turn the corner as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reached out to slow him down during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota (8) appeared to be looking for room to run in the during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defense swarmed to tackle Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (14) stretched the ball into the end zone to score in the closing seconds of the second quarter as Tennessee Titans' Tye Smith (33) and Kansas City Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (27) watched during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) brought down Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Johnathan Cyprien (37) hits Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kelsey appeared to get up wobbly after the play.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fell into Mitchell Schwartz (71) as Albert Wilson (12) helped him off of the turf after Kelce was hit by Tennessee Titans' Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was helped off the field following a hit by Tennessee Titans' Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrated his second quarter touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) slipped across the goal line as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) made a hit in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Brynden Trawick (41) and Tennessee Titans' Tye Smith (33) signal a missed field goal as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs Marcus Kemp (19) knocked the ball loose from Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson (25) during a punt return in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Allison Long
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser (40) celebrated after recovering a fumble after ennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson (25) fumbled during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (57) and Tamba Hali (91) tried to catch him during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A fan holds up a sign in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) crossed the goal line as a diving Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker watches Henry scored a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan (77), Tennessee Titans' Quinton Spain (67), Tennessee Titans' Luke Stocker (88) and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) celebrate after Henry scored a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Orson Charles (82) drops pas in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) tackled Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota (8) along the Chiefs sideline in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Eric Decker (87) celebrated with teammates after scoring a touchdown to give the Titans a lead in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) tackled as Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota (8) appears to fumble the ball on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Eric Decker (87) caught a touchdown pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray (21) to give the Titatn's the lead in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Fans hold up large head photos of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota (8) breaks out of the pocket as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) appeared to be blocked in the back by Tennessee Titans' Josh Kline (64) during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Frank Zombo looked over his shoulder after picking up the ball during a two-point conversion attempt by the Titans the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) dropped a pass in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) hammered Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) looked to throw the ball in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey shook hands after the Chiefs lost to the Titans 22-21.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) received a hug after the Titans beat the Chiefs 22-21 in the AFC Wildcard game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A Chiefs fan buried her head in her stocking cap as the Chief lost to the Titans 22-21 in the AFC Wildcard game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Johnathan Cyprien (37) hammered Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) as Wilson missed a catch in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans' Jurrell Casey (99), Tennessee Titans' Derrick Morgan (91) and Tennessee Titans' Karl Klug (97) covered around Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) as he tried to scramble in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked with Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans in Arrowhead stadium.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (14) caught a ball near Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) got pass Tennessee Titans strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrated Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (14) touchdown near Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans in Arrowhead stadium.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler, of Topeka, appeared to pray on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler, of Topeka, appeared to pray on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Deb Detwiler, of Topeka, appeared to pray on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Orson Charles (82) could not hold on to a pass near Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) on Saturday during the second quarter of the NFL Wild Card game in Arrowhead stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com