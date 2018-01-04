Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs
KC Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson was the offensive star of last weekend’s game in Denver. On Thursday, he talked about Saturday’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead and coach Andy Reid praised Wilson’s improvement.
David Eulittdeulitt@kcstar.com
More Videos
1:24
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs
0:40
Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries
0:58
Is Alex Smith underappreciated? Andy Reid was asked about it
1:21
Chiefs' Derrick Johnson is mentoring Reggie Ragland
1:06
Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt on Andy Reid’s impact
0:43
Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'
1:32
Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph
0:59
Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year
1:59
Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs
0:44
Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along”
0:52
Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets
2:31
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30
The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.
KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.
KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt heard from former teammate and current Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop via text message this week. “Of course," Colquitt said in mock disgust, "he reached out for tickets. Unbelievable.”
KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke to the media on Tuesday about the long, dry spell since the franchise last won a playoff game at home. The Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card game.