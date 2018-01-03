Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along”

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.
KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt heard from former teammate and current Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop via text message this week. “Of course," Colquitt said in mock disgust, "he reached out for tickets. Unbelievable.”
KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.
KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke to the media on Tuesday about the long, dry spell since the franchise last won a playoff game at home. The Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card game.
Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor scouted the Denver Broncos for his weekly analysis of the KC Chiefs' upcoming game Sunday in Denver to close out the regular season. Here, he provides his four keys to a Chiefs victory and his prediction.
KC Chiefs defensive tackle Allen Bailey and defensive back Ron Parker each made their first career start in the NFL on Dec. 29, 2013: a Week 17 game against the (then) San Diego Chargers. They spoke of the experience Friday.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start.
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis in the middle of the regular season to help bolster the team’s secondary unit. Quarterback Alex Smith commented on how Revis has fit in so far.