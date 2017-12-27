Chiefs 'Buttkicker.com' says fantasy fans love him
KC Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker made five field goals on Sunday against Miami, earning his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award of the 2017 season ... and prompting fantasy football winners to thank him (actually, charities of his choosing) profusely with their wallets.
David Eulittdeulitt@kcstar.com
More Videos
1:25
Chiefs 'Buttkicker.com' says fantasy fans love him
3:37
Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB
1:32
Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday
3:42
Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start
0:23
Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book
4:01
Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'
1:10
Derrick Johnson: 'Marcus Peters always plays with a lot of fire'
0:29
Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins
0:08
Chiefs Chris Jones is ready to pop champagne as AFC West champions
0:22
Chiefs Chris Jones celebrates with fans after 29-13 win over Dolphins
0:11
Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete
0:15
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson explains his new fire red hair
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced on Wednesday that he will sit veteran quarterback Alex Smith against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 to get him some rest, and instead start rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear.