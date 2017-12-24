Photo gallery: Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) caught a 52-yard catch in the second quarter past Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass in front of Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray breaks up a pass in the end zone to \tpx85 in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson forces Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry to fumble in the first quarter allowing cornerback Marcus Peters to recover it during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson forces Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry to fumble in the first quarter allowing cornerback Marcus Peters to recover it during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters celebrates recovering a fumble in the first quarter by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters celebrates recovering a fumble in the first quarter by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson stops Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry to bring up third and nine yards to go in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler drops the snap to bring up fourth down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a first down pass in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a first down pass in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a 52-yard pass in front of Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his second quarter touchdown with center Zach Fulton during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson stops Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to bring up second down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt threads his way through the Miami Dolphins defense to a first down at the four-yard-line in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt steps into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates his second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' Akeem Hunt returns a kickoff in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a pass in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles to throw in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith gets hit by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons after throwing a pass in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith passes in the first half during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a 33-yard first down pass in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a 33-yard first down pass in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith for a three-yard loss in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris celebrates his 15-yard pass reception for a first down in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters forces Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills to fumble in the third quarter allowing the Chiefs to recover the ball during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
KC Wolf chases after mistletoe hung over his head on the sideline during Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt greets fans as he leaves the field after the teams 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drops a pass in front of corner back Terry McTyer in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West is knocked out of bounds by Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West is knocked out of bounds by Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Stadium employees used blowers to clear the light snow from the seats and aisles in the upper deck prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) caught a 52-yard catch in the second quarter in between Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22) and cornerback Bobby McCain (28) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) jarred the ball loose from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the second quarter on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Smith kept control of the ball.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) threw for 286 passing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
The sun peeks through the clouds above the upper deck lighing standard prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) recovered a loose fumble on the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) caught a 33-yard catch behind Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) in the second quarter on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was flipped on a first quarter catch by Miami Dolphins defensive back Alterraun Verner (42) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) gained 11 of his 91 rushing yards on this first quarter run against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Santa Claus (Mitch Peters from Fayette, Mo., spreads the Christmas Eve snow around during Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Bennie Logan (96) tackled Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) for a six-yard loss on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugged kicker Harrison Butker (7) on his five field goals in the 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs superfan Chris Stone before Sunday's football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) escaped the sack attempt of Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) in the third quarter on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs fans sit among the snow topped seats before Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) waited for the Miami Dolphins offense to break their huddle on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted towards the cheers of Chiefs fans after the 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) reacted to the challenge being upheld of Hill's incompletion in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) gained two yards on a fourth quarter pass catch, tackled by Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) was hit at the end of his 12-yard fourth quarter catch, hit by Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) tackled Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) in the third quarter on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Drake was held to 57 yards rushing on 13 carries.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
A geyser of flames shot into the cold air prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke with head coach Andy Reid in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) couldn't hang on to this fourth quarter pass in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambled in the fourth quarter away from Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leapt pas the diving tackle attempt of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) in the third quarter on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Officials ruled Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) did not catch this pass in the end zone in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs challenged and lost. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) watched his fifth field goal, a 49-yard fourth quarter kick, bank off the upright for a successful kick against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. At left is holder Dustin Colquitt (2). The Chiefs won, 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) stripped the football out of the arms of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) in the third quarter for a turnover on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 29-13 to clinch the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) leapt in the air between plays against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid waited for the third quarter challenge on Tyreek Hill's apparent touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The official ruling was upheld. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs president and CEO Clark Hunt spoke with general manager Brett Veach before the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Orson Charles (82) caught a 35-yard pass in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
On fourth down and 1 yard to go in the third quarter, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) was stopped short of the first down for a turnover on downs to the Miami Dolphins on December 24, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-13, clinching the AFC West division title.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com