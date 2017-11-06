Photo gallery: Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a second quarter pass over the defense of the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Chiefs lost, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) walked through the tunnel to the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line (tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76), center Mitch Morse (61), guard Bryan Witzmann (70) and tackle Eric Fisher (72) break the huddle in the game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) lunged for extra yards on a screen pass in the second quarter past Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) played his first game of 2017, rushing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the second quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) stopped Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the second quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Terrell (30) jostled the ball loose at the one yard line from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) at the goal line for a downed punt that fell into the end zone for a touchback against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) carried only 9 times against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Chiefs lost, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Frank Zombo (51) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacked Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the second quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passed to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) returned to action against the Dallas Cowboys after a knee injury earlier in the season on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) began his sack-race celebration after a third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Chiefs lost, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) "won" the potato sack race celebration after his third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Chiefs lost, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) stiffarmed Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) for a 19-yard gain in the third quarter for Hunt's longest run on the day. The Chiefs lost, 28-17 with Hunt gaining 37 yards on nine carries on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) and the kickoff special team unit waited for time to begin in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reached to tackle Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the fourth quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leapt over the tackle attempt of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) in the third quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) spun around the turn of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) in the second quarter on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Hali returned to action for the first time in the 2017 season.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watched the action in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) was tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) in the fourth quarter touchdown drive on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys scored two plays later to win, 28-17.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) watched video replays on the bench with assistant coach Britt Reid during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
On third and one yard in the fourth quarter, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaned forward for a two yard gain and a first down on the Cowboys' nine-yard line. The Cowboys scored on the next play and beat the Chiefs, 28-17 on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw for 25 for 34 for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) tried to escape the fourth quarter tackle of Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods (25) on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kelce was the leading receiver with seven catches for 73 yards in the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted an Alex Smith pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the fourth quarter, sealing any comeback hopes in the 28-17 loss on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) sat on the bench as time ticked away in the fourth quarter while the Dallas Cowboys ran the football in their 28-17 win over the Chiefs on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greeted Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett after the 28-17 win by the Cowboys over the Chiefs on November 5, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com