Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about newly re-signed running back C.J. Spiller and shared updates on the official injury status of players like Charcandrick West, Albert Wilson and Tyreek Hill on Tuesday in Kansas City.
David Eulittdeulitt@kcstar.com
Andy Reid on Tyreek's injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.