Photo gallery: Steelers 19, Chiefs 13

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) looked like he caught a fourth quarter touchdown but was ruled incomplete with pressure by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) and outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant pushes down Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on a 7-yard run in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is caught by Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen on a first down run in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completes a first down pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown pulls away from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jacoby Glenn and cornerback Marcus Peters for a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West is stopped by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in the closing minutes of the first half during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on the last play of the first half during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams and defensive end Cameron Heyward in the closing seconds of the first half during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Melissa Ethridge sings the National Anthem before the start of Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who ran for 179 yards in 32 carries, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell beats up the goal post and receives an excessive celebration penalty after scoring in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
The color guard waits to go on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs are introduced before Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
John Sleezer
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarter Len Dawson beats the drum before the start of Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell leaps over Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drops a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant with 3rd and 10-yards to go in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker grab each other as they argue in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles with the ball in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jacoby Glenn breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden stops Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass reception to bring up second and six-yards in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for a touchdown pass to clear Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines in front of strong safety Daniel Sorensen in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown heads to the end zone past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connects on a field goal in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson couldn't grab a pass with a minute left in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris couldn't hold onto a pass into the end zone in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis pulls the ball out of the hands of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris on a fourth down pass into the end zone in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers players get into a shoving match after a failed pass into the end zone by the Chiefs in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown heads to the end zone past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jacoby Glenn for a fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game on October 14, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first quarter on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) recovered a first quarter punt from Dustin Colquitt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The turnover led to a Chiefs fieldgoal.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) reacted after recovering a first quarter punt turnover against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The turnover led to 3 points for the Chiefs, who lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton looked on his play chart in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs running back Akeem Hunt (31) downed a Dustin colquitt punt on the 1-yard line in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) reacted to Kansas City Chiefs fans yelling at him as the Steelers were backed up to their own 1-yard line in the second quarter after Akeem Hunt downed a Dustin Colquitt punt on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) missed on his diving tackle attempt of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) in the third quarter on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
On third down and 10 yards in the third quarter, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) couldn't hang on to a pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) lunged for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26), who escaped on this fourth quarter run on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a 37-yard pass to running back Kareem Hunt (27) while being pressured by the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 191-3.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran after the catch in the third quarter for a 37-yard gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
David Eulitt
David Eulitt
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambled for yardage in the fourth quarter but a penalty for offensive holding negated the gain while being pursued by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety William Gay (22) on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (13) against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (13) escaped the tackle attempt of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton (31) for a 57-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (13) ran to the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs fans were illuminated by a shaft of sunlight in the fourth quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gained 23 yards on a fourth quarter pass, tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton called timeouts before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leapt over Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry (4) on the final Chiefs' possession but was concussed on the tackle on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) was hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in the final two-minute drive as he released a pass intended for Kareen Hunt on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 19-13.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walked off the field as Pittsburgh Steelers players celebrate on the Chiefs' incompletion on fourth down in the final minute of the 19-13 KC loss on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas, will sing the National Anthem on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
David Eulitt
