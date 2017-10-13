Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address

Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
After his first football game during his freshman year of high school, Charcandrick West found himself in bed in agonizing pain. Weeks of hospital tests finally led to a diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors said he may never walk again. But the man who would grow up to be a KC Chiefs running back proved them wrong.
The Star's KC Chiefs beat writer, Terez A. Paylor, leads the A-Team in a discussion of the 5-0 Chiefs, including Alex Smith's MVP play through five games, the Steelers' heart and the need for a bleep button.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was drafted by Buffalo but was injured during his time with the Bills. He was traded to the Chiefs and made his first NFL start on Monday against Washington.
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, a 13-year veteran of the team, addresses questions surrounding the accusation by Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr., that he was called the N-word by multiple fans at Arrowhead on Monday night.