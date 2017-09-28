Meet the Chiefs' new kicker, Harrison Butker

When Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos was placed on injured reserve following the Chargers game, the Chiefs signed Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. On Thursday, Butker spoke about his upcoming debut at Arrowhead Stadium, and his unusual Twitter handle.
David Eulittdeulitt@kcstar.com
