Chiefs safety Eric Berry and team mascot KC Wolf on Wednesday paid a visit to Mission Trail Middle School in Olathe to greet seventh-grader Sophie Schneider, won the National Football League’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid contest. The contest encourages kids to stay active, make healthy choices and get 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As the winner, Sophie, 13, will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, when she will serve as a student correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and deliver a game ball to the field.