Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays key to wins

The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live after the game Sunday night. They discussed "Hungry Pig Flight", Travis Kelce's big day and potential playoff scenarios, plus answered your questions.
A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.