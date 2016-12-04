Photo gallery: Chiefs 29, Falcons 28

Carol Berry hugged her son, Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29), after his interception return of the Atlanta Falcons' 2-point conversion attempt that provided the winning points to the Chiefs in a 29-28 win on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) gave a football to his family after his two-point conversion interception which gave the Chiefs the 29-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) ran back his interception of the pass from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on a 2-pt conversion attempt to seal the win for the Chiefs on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) scored on a 37-yard interception return against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) celebrated after his 37-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) spoke to each other in the first quarter between plays on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gained second quarter yardage past the tackle of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) laughed following the interception return by teammate Eric Berry in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) gave the football to his mother after his second quarter interception against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) caught the game-sealing third down catch late in the fourth quarter in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) spoke to each other in the first quarter between plays on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) pressured Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the third quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) scored a touchdown on a 55-yard run during a fake punt against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) celebrated his fake punt run for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback D.J. White (24) celebrated with teammate Albert Wilson after Wilson scored on a third quarter fake punt for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) stopped Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) for no gain short of the first down marker on third down in the first quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The stop forced a field goal as the Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) scored on a first quarter touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) caught a 21 yard catch in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Kelce had 140 yards in the 29-28 win.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) returned home to Atlanta and scored eight points by himself in the Chiefs' 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) tired to block Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44), who stripped the football from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the first quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) stripped the football away from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the first quarter for a turnover on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (99) was flagged for a facemask on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the first quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins (94) was penalized for illegal hands to the face on Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre (67) during a run by Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) in the first quarter at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) was tackled by Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) in the fourth quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) celebrated with teammate Tamba Hali, left, as time ran out in the Chiefs' 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a second quarter pass over Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (41) on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) was tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) in the second quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) completed a third quarter pass to Travis Kelce against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) completed a pass past Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) in the fourth quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Chiefs won, 29-28.
Atlanta Falcons tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) pointed out to the referees that Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) was offsides in the fourth quarter on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) celebrated his sack on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the team's 29-28 win over the Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid listened to secondary coach Emmitt Thomas during the team's 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passed under pressure by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) spoke to his teammates before the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacted to his sack in the first quarter that forced an Atlanta Falcons field goal on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) wore a memorial t-shirt during pregame on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in honor of the Brazilian soccer team that perished in a plane crash last week.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) was all smiles during pregame before the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) is on the active roster for the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
