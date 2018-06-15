In Chiefs secondary makeover, bounce back season from Amerson key

With the exception of quarterback, no Chiefs position group got as big a makeover since the end of last season than cornerback.
The moves started loudly. Kendall Fuller from Washington in the Alex Smith trade. Wow. Fans marveled at the prospect of Fuller joining Marcus Peters in the secondary.
But only for a short while. Soon Peters was off to the Los Angeles Rams.
When the position’s musical chairs had ended, the Chiefs had also lost Phillip Gaines (signed with Bills), Terrance Mitchell (Browns), Kenneth Acker (Colts) and Darrelle Revis (cut). All had started at least one game last season.
From the regular cornerbacks in 2017, only Steven Nelson and Eric Murray return, and Nelson looks to start with Fuller. That shines a spotlight on the other projected starter, David Amerson.
He’s a sixth-year pro who spent his first three seasons in Washington and the previous two as a member of the Oakland Raiders. Amerson is on a 1-year deal with a base pay of $2.25 million to prove he can make it work with the Chiefs.
“It’s been an easy one,” Amerson said of working into Bob Sutton’s defense. “It hasn’t been much of an adjustment.”
Amerson played 287 snaps last season and allowed a league-high 156.3 passer rating into his coverage. But he started and played in only six games because of a foot injury.
“If you follow his career from a skills standpoint, he is a six-(foot) corner, he is long and athletic,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said soon after Amerson was signed. “He has really good hips and can match at the top of routes.
“He has been a little inconsistent, been banged up a little. It was just one of those things where the Raiders decided to move on and we evaluated his tape. We liked his skillset. I think there is still some development and growth he can reach and we think he will have a shot in some press-man coverage.”
In 2015, his first in Oakland, he recorded career highs with 35 passes defended and four interceptions, allowing a 62.7 passer rating. Amerson was named the league’s most improved player by Pro Football Focus.
That 2015 season included a pick-six against Smith at Arrowhead Stadium, and squaring off against the Chiefs twice over the past three seasons gave Amerson more than hint of what he signed up for.
“I think you stay in the division so you know what to expect from other teams and a little get back at the team that you came from,” Amerson said. “The main reason for me coming here was I felt like we have a good chance to go deep in the playoffs as well as win the championship and I think that’s most people’s goal as well as mine.
Chiefs coaches said they liked what they saw from Amerson during organized team activities, which ended this week.
“He’s done a great job coming from a different scheme and adapting to what we do, our culture and how we handle things here,” cornerbacks/secondary coach Al Harris said.
The Chiefs plan on employing Amerson and Nelson on the outside and Fuller as the slot corner. The loss of Peters, a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2016 is bound to have an impact. But the Chiefs like what they’re rebuilding at corner.
“I think we are capable there,” Sutton said. “We are going to be fine.”
