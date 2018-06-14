Chiefs sign rookie D-lineman Derrick Nnadi; all draft picks under contract now

The Chiefs have signed third-round draft pick Derrick Nnadi, the team announced on Thursday. All six of the team's draft picks have been signed.
The Chiefs traded up 11 spots in the third round to select Nnadi, a defensive lineman from Florida State.
The Chiefs also signed free agents Algernon “Algie” Brown, a running back, Josh Crockett, a wide receiver from Central Oklahoma, and tackle Bentley Spain.
Three players were waived to make room the newcomers: guard Kaleb Johnson, cornerback Malik Reaves and fullback J.D. Moore.
