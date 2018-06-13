Listen to the 911 tape of woman who said she was shoved by Chiefs' Kareem Hunt

The audio from the 911 call from an Ohio woman who claimed she was assaulted by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February has been released.
In the recording, the 19-year-old women tells the dispatch operator, “I was assaulted and I need help.”
Asked who assaulted her, the woman says, “I think his first name is Kareem.”
The incident occurred at Hunt’s hotel apartment in downtown Cleveland. The Star obtained the police reports, and both list assault as an offense. One report lists Hunt as a suspect, while another lists the woman and does not include claims that Hunt shoved her. No arrests were made.
The incident was unrelated to a report earlier this month that Hunt punched a man at a resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The alleged victim in the second incident told TMZ that he doesn’t intend to press charges.
