Kansas governor Jeff Colyer did *not* give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a tummy tuck

Andy Reid said he doesn’t play political football.
“I’m not into politics, that’s not my deal,” the Chiefs coach said on Thursday.
But there he was at fundraising events for Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer in Mission Hills and Wichita this week. As he told The Star before the events, Reid was helping a friend and breaking up the routine of "organized team activity" practices, which conclude next week.
“Normally I’m locked down in here,” Reid said. “It was a little unusual to get out of the building.”
Colyer became governor when former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback took a position in the Trump administration. Colyer is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the fall primary.
Tickets for the events ranged from $500 for one ticket to the receptions to up to $4,000 for four tickets to a VIP reception and photo opportunity.
All Reid was doing, he said, was helping a friend and cracking jokes.
“He’s a plastic surgeon,” Reid said of Colyer. “I joked that he gave me a tummy tuck.”
Pause.
“He really didn’t.
“He’s a unique individual with all the work he’s done overseas. He seems to care about people.”
