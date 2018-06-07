"I'm more about playing football and trying to win games" — Chiefs Mahomes on turning down endorsements

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on not taking endorsements: 'It was a group decision'

By Blair Kerkhoff

June 07, 2018 02:30 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the idea to turn down endorsement offers last season was a “group” decision.

“With the people I have in my group, and just with the Chiefs, we just made that decision,” Mahomes said. “With me, I wanted to go and grind and just work.”

The story about Mahomes turning down deals sprang up recently when his agent, Leigh Steinberg, told USA Today that Mahomes was offered chances for endorsements as a rookie in 2017, although he didn’t play until the regular season’s final game.

Mahomes played behind Alex Smith as the Chiefs won the AFC West.

Mahomes is set to start for the Chiefs this season. Presumably, the offers will still be pouring in.

“Those things come; I’m more about playing football and winning games,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes wasn’t completely shut out of the endorsement world last year. He served as pitch man for Overland Park-based Tickets for Less, a ticket broker.

