Chiefs' Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill make NFL Network's list of top 40 NFL players

Returning members of the Chiefs showed up on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2018 for the first time as the list was narrowed to the top 40.
Revealed as No. 40 was wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill. And at No. 33? Running back Kareem Hunt.
Hill made it as a rookie in 2017 at No. 36.
Hunt is the fourth rookie to appear on the list, ahead of Marshon Lattimore (82), Leonard Fournette (58) and Deshaun Watson (50).
The program airs each Monday, with the next 10 in the countdown revealed. Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, now with the Rams, came in at No. 79.
Possible top 30 Chiefs from 2018: quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Travis Kelce.
The list so far:
100. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Green Bay Packers, S
99. Doug Baldwin – Seattle Seahawks, WR
98. C.J. Mosley – Baltimore Ravens, LB
97. Carlos Hyde – Cleveland Browns, RB
96. Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles, S
95. Lane Johnson – Philadelphia Eagles, OT
94. Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings, QB
93. Mike Daniels – Green Bay Packers, DT
92. Landon Collins – New York Giants, S
91. David Bakhtiari – Green Bay Packers, OT
90. Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco 49ers, QB
89. Jimmy Graham – Green Bay Packers, TE
88. Yannick Ngakoue – Jacksonville Jaguars, DE
87. Andrew Whitworth – Los Angeles Rams, OT
86. Chris Harris Jr. – Denver Broncos, CB
85. Bruce Irvin – Oakland Raiders, LB
84. J.J. Watt – Houston Texans, DE
83. Linval Joseph – Minnesota Vikings, DT
82. Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints, CB
81. Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints, WR
80. Kevin Byard – Tennessee Titans, S
79. Marcus Peters – Los Angeles Rams, CB
78. Taylor Lewan – Tennessee Titans, OT
77. Odell Beckham Jr. – New York Giants, WR
76. Melvin Ingram – Los Angeles Chargers, DE
75. Kam Chancellor – Seattle Seahawks, S
74. Cameron Wake – Miami Dolphins, DE
73. Thomas Davis – Carolina Panthers, LB
72. Delanie Walker – Tennessee Titans, TE
71. Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys, OG
70. Devonta Freeman – Atlanta Falcons, RB
69. Fletcher Cox – Philadelphia Eagles, DT
68. Zach Ertz – Philadelphia Eagles, TE
67. Telvin Smith – Jacksonville Jaguars, LB
66. Jurrell Casey – Tennessee Titans, DT
65. Stefon Diggs – Minnesota Vikings, WR
64. Richard Sherman – San Francisco 49ers, CB
63. Geno Atkins – Cincinnati Bengals, DT
62. Micah Hyde – Buffalo Bills, CB
61. Ndamukong Suh – Los Angeles Rams, DT
60. Derek Carr – Oakland Raiders, QB
59. Casey Hayward – Los Angeles Chargers, CB
58. Leonard Fournette – Jacksonville Jaguars, RB
57. Trent Williams – Washington, OT
56. Philip Rivers – Los Angeles Chargers, QB
55. Xavier Rhodes – Minnesota Vikings, CB
54. Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys, RB
53. Aqib Talib – Los Angeles Rams, CB
52. Jarvis Landry – Cleveland Browns, WR
51. Case Keenum – Denver Broncos, QB
50. Deshaun Watson – Houston Texans, QB
49. Darius Slay – Detroit Lions, CB
48. Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers, DE
47. Ryan Shazier – Pittsburgh Steelers, LB
46. Harrison Smith – Minnesota Vikings, S
45. Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers, WR
44. David DeCastro – Pittsburgh Steelers, OG
43. Mark Ingram – New Orleans Saints, RB
42. Earl Thomas – Seattle Seahawks, S
41. Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers, WR
40. Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs, WR/PR
39. Tyron Smith – Dallas Cowboys, OT
38. Jared Goff – Los Angeles Rams, QB
37. Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers, DE
36. Adam Thielen – Minnesota Vikings, WR
35. AJ Bouye – Jacksonville Jaguars, CB
34. Demarcus Lawrence – Dallas Cowboys, DE
33. Kareem Hunt – Kansas City Chiefs, RB
32. Jadeveon Clowney – Houston Texans, DE
31. Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions, QB
