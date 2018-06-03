Derrick Johnson, until this offseason a fixture with the Kansas City Chiefs, got married this weekend ... right here in KC.
Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson hears wedding bells

By Blair Kerkhoff

June 03, 2018 02:58 PM

Derrick Johnson is no longer a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he had at least one big day left in the city.

Johnson and Brittni McKinney of Kansas City were married on Saturday at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The ceremony took place about 11 months after the couple was engaged.

Johnson was a Chiefs first-round pick in 2005 from Texas and spent the next 13 years in Kansas City, becoming the Chiefs’ career tackles leader, earning four Pro Bowls and a spot on the 2011 All-Pro team.

His contract expired after last season, and Johnson became a free agent. He then signed with Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders.

