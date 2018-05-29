That's Dr. Duvernay-Tardif to you: Chiefs lineman graduates from medical school

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be paged next season.
Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs' starting right guard, took part in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday at McGill University in Montreal, where he obtained his doctorate in medicine.
The degree completes seven years of study.
“This is it! Today I become a doctor!” Duvernay-Tardif announced on his Twitter account.
Duvernay-Tardif planned a medical, not at NFL career, when he enrolled at McGill. But he became a sixth-round draft choice of the Chiefs in 2014 and the school created a plan that allowed him to finish his degree while playing football. He quickly returned to medical school after the team’s final losses.
Duvernay-Tardif had expressed an interest in adding “M.D.” to his No. 76 jersey, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said two months ago he doesn’t think that will happen. “I’m not big on the other additions to the jerseys,” he said.
