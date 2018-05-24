'Getting a ring, that's what drives me,' says Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has graduated from medical school, getting through the pressure of working toward his degree while playing professional football. It was hard, he says, and now he can concentrate on football.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
Linebacker Reggie Ragland talked about his youth as the Kansas City Chiefs played host to a group of area kids for a Play60 event on May 1, 2018 at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.