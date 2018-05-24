'Getting a ring, that's what drives me,' says Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt talks about the work going on at OTAs
Shane Keyser
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Royals

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.