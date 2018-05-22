Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris suspended for season opener

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris has been suspended one game for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league announced Tuesday.
He will remain eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games but will miss the Chiefs’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 9. He can return the following day.
In March, Harris served two days in jail after reaching a plea deal for a marijuana arrest in Bates County, Mo., last year. In that incident, Harris was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
As part of the plea deal, he received a suspended sentence for possession of marijuana, which in addition to the jail time included probation, community service and required completion of the NFL’s drug treatment program.
“We respect and support the league’s decision in this matter and will have no further comment on the situation,” the Chiefs said in a statement.
Harris caught 18 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown as Travis Kelce’s primary backup last season.
Behind Kelce and Harris, the Chiefs’ tight-end depth chart includes Tim Wright, Jace Amaro, Alex Ellis and Blake Mack. None of the four caught an NFL pass last season.
Comments