'I like being in Kansas City.' Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' man about town

Patrick Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ man about town, showing up at sporting events, concerts around Kansas City and often dressing the part.
Take last Saturday, for instance.
Mahomes, the second-year pro slated to become the Chiefs starting quarterback this season, took in the KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday to support teammate Anthony Sherman in the honorary pace car.
On the warm evening, Mahomes donned a cutoff T-Bones jersey and "jorts." He credited Sherman for the fashion statement.
“Sherm was big on my wearing the shorts and sleeveless T-shirt,” Mahomes said. “That blew up big on Twitter.”
Indeed, cellphone photos have found Mahomes at several events around Kansas City, and he has relished the opportunity to see and be seen.
“Just being part of the community,” said Mahomes, who played at Texas Tech. “I like being … in Kansas City. People are extremely nice, extremely passionate about the Chiefs.
“For me to become a part of that and immerse myself in the culture has been an awesome experience so far.”
Mahomes has enjoyed many different KC experiences. Here are a few:
On Thursday, he was at the Jason Aldean concert at the Sprint Center.
He's been to a few Royals games at Kauffman Stadium:
Mahomes also has attended some Sporting Kansas City games, including a 6-0 win over Vancouver earlier this season:
Reading books to kids is another favorite of his:
Mahomes and the two other Chiefs quarterbacks, newcomers Chad Henne and Matt McGloin, added to their regional experience Wednesday by visiting Fort Leavenworth, where they met with troops and other military personnel.
The quarterbacks sat through a virtual reality simulation of a 2008 battle in Afghanistan that serves as an educational tool.
Basically they studied film.
“You see a little glimpse of what they go through and how quickly they have to make decisions on the battlefield,” Mahomes said. “It’s like how we prepare only on a totally different scale … they’re preparing to save lives and to protect us.”
