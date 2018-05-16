Chiefs' linemen meet with KCPD, and it's an eye opener

This was a different kind of special teams for the Chiefs.
A half-dozen defensive linemen visited the Special Operations Division of the Kansas City Police Department on Tuesday, getting demonstrations from the bomb and arson unit and the canine section.
Xavier Williams, a Kansas City native who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cardinals, worked the bomb disposal robot. T.Y McGill, who has appeared in 28 games for the Colts and Browns, donned an 70-pound bomb suit.
"Just a fun experience that connects you back to the community," Williams said. "This was a behind-the-scenes with people you don't really don't get to interact with very much."
