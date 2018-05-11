Report says Nashville, not KC, leader for NFL Draft site in 2019 or 2020

Five cities are finalists to hold the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020, and Kansas City is one of them.
Or is it now four cities for one draft?
According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, one of the other finalists — Nashville — has emerged as a leading contender for the 2019 event. And if it doesn’t get the event that year, it will be a leading contender in 2020.
Besides KC, the other finalists are Denver, Cleveland/Canton and Las Vegas. The sites are expected to be announced at the spring NFL owners meetings in Atlanta on May 22-23.
Kansas City has offered up a setting of Union Station as the main staging area. The area would include Washington Square Park, Crown Center and the lawn of the National World War I Museum.
The draft is a three-day event. It was held in New York City from 1965 through 2014. Since 2015, it has spent two years in Chicago, one in Philadelphia and last month was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.
Nashville has emerged as the leading contender to host the 2019 NFL Draft, per league sources. A decision is expected to be announced during the league’s spring meeting May 22-23 in Atlanta.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2018
Even in the unlikely event that Nashville were to lose out on the 2019 NFL Draft, it would be in prime positon to then host the 2020 Draft. But 2019 in Nashville is looking increasingly likely, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2018
Comments