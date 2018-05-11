People wait to get into the stadium for the second round of the NFL football draft in Arlington, Texas, Friday.
Report says Nashville, not KC, leader for NFL Draft site in 2019 or 2020

By Blair Kerkhoff

May 11, 2018 11:07 AM

Five cities are finalists to hold the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020, and Kansas City is one of them.

Or is it now four cities for one draft?

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, one of the other finalists — Nashville — has emerged as a leading contender for the 2019 event. And if it doesn’t get the event that year, it will be a leading contender in 2020.

Besides KC, the other finalists are Denver, Cleveland/Canton and Las Vegas. The sites are expected to be announced at the spring NFL owners meetings in Atlanta on May 22-23.

Kansas City has offered up a setting of Union Station as the main staging area. The area would include Washington Square Park, Crown Center and the lawn of the National World War I Museum.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft. David EulittThe Kansas City Star

The draft is a three-day event. It was held in New York City from 1965 through 2014. Since 2015, it has spent two years in Chicago, one in Philadelphia and last month was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.



