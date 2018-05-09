Mike Bradway, the Chiefs' new assistant director of personnel. had spent the previous 10 seasons in several front-office roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently as assistant director of personnel.
Mike Bradway, the Chiefs' new assistant director of personnel. had spent the previous 10 seasons in several front-office roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently as assistant director of personnel. Special to The Kansas City Star

Chiefs raid champion Eagles for front-office hire with familiar name

By Blair Kerkhoff

May 09, 2018 05:10 PM

The Chiefs made official on Wednesday a move that had been speculated upon for a couple of weeks, announcing the hire of Mike Bradway as assistant director of personnel.

Bradway had spent the previous 10 seasons in several front-office roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently as assistant director of personnel. He’s the son of Terry Bradway, who worked in the Chiefs' personnel department from 2001-06. Mike Bradway has lived in Kansas City while working for the Eagles.

The Chiefs also hired Greg Castillo as college scout director. Castillo, who had been a scouting intern with the Saints, was a safety for the Chiefs during the 2013 preseason.

Seven members of the Chiefs' front office were promoted with new titles: Mike Borgonzi will serve as director of football operations; Chris Shea, football operations counsel and personnel executive; Ryan Poles, assistant director of player personnel; Ryne Nutt, director of college scouting; Trey Koziol, national scout; Jason Lamb, college and pro scout; and Rob Francois, national football scout.

