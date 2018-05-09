Chiefs raid champion Eagles for front-office hire with familiar name

The Chiefs made official on Wednesday a move that had been speculated upon for a couple of weeks, announcing the hire of Mike Bradway as assistant director of personnel.
Bradway had spent the previous 10 seasons in several front-office roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently as assistant director of personnel. He’s the son of Terry Bradway, who worked in the Chiefs' personnel department from 2001-06. Mike Bradway has lived in Kansas City while working for the Eagles.
The Chiefs also hired Greg Castillo as college scout director. Castillo, who had been a scouting intern with the Saints, was a safety for the Chiefs during the 2013 preseason.
Seven members of the Chiefs' front office were promoted with new titles: Mike Borgonzi will serve as director of football operations; Chris Shea, football operations counsel and personnel executive; Ryan Poles, assistant director of player personnel; Ryne Nutt, director of college scouting; Trey Koziol, national scout; Jason Lamb, college and pro scout; and Rob Francois, national football scout.
