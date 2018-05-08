Another change to Chiefs defense: Rakeem Nuñez-Roches says "it's time to move on"

The reshaping of the Chiefs defense continued Tuesday with the apparent release of tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches.
The Chiefs didn't make an announcement but the player known as “Nacho” by teammates made what appeared to be parting words in a video message posted on his Twitter account.
“I just want to thank the Chiefs organization for everything they did for me and my family, I really appreciate it,” Nuñez-Roches said. “But now it’s time to move on.
“it’s a bitter moment but good things come from hard times.”
Nuñez-Roches, a native of Belize, was a sixth-round pick from Southern Mississippi in 2015 and worked his way into the defensive front rotation. In three seasons, he appeared in 34 games with 16 starts.
He started 11 of 16 games last season. Nuñez-Roches recorded 1 1/2 sacks in his career. He was due to make $1.9 million this season.
The Chiefs made defense a priority in this year’s draft, using their first five picks for players on that side of the ball. The haul included third-round pick Derrick Nnadi, a defensive tackle from Florida State.
Comments