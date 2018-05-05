A look at the uniform numbers that will be worn by rookie Chiefs this season.
Chiefs sign 14 rookie free agents, assign jersey numbers as weekend camp begins

By Blair Kerkhoff

May 05, 2018 12:00 PM

The Chiefs announced the signings of 14 undrafted rookie free agents on Saturday ahead of their three-day mini-camp. They also assigned uniform numbers to their six NFL Draft picks.

Some of the rookie free agents, like Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle, had been identified.

One quarterback is part of the group: Marshall's Chase Litton, who threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior last season.

Additionally, the Chiefs invited 43 more players to try out this weekend, including a pair from Kansas City — former North Kansas City standout Juante Baldwin and former Blue Springs defensive back Donte Watkins.

Watkins, a 5-9 safety who attended Missouri Western, was a two-sport star at Blue Springs. He was an all-conference performer in football, and he won the Missouri Class 4 long jump state title in his senior season.

Chiefs' second-round pick Breeland Speaks likes that Chiefs' draft class is largely made of players on defensive side of ball. Shane Keyser

Baldwin, a 5-11 cornerback from Pittsburg State, graduated from North Kansas City in 2013. He had three interceptions in his senior season with North Kansas City and initially attended Friends University before transferring to Pittsburg State.

Also in the mix for a tryout is Elliott Berry, the brother of Chiefs safety Eric Berry. Elliott Berry was an outside linebacker for Tennessee. He was assigned No. 30 for the Chiefs. Elliott's twin Evan signed this week with the Cleveland Browns.

Uniform numbers

The Chiefs on Saturday announced that they'd assigned uniform numbers to their six rookies selected in the recent NFL Draft:

Breeland Speaks, LB, Ole Miss: 57.

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M: 25

Derrick Nnadi, NT, Florida State: 91

Dorian O'Daniel, ILB, Clemson: 44

Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas: 39

Kahlil McKenzie, G, Tennessee: 66

Undrafted free agents (14)

Raymond Davison, LB, California

Ryan Hunter, OT, Bowling Green

Dee Liner, DT, Arkansas State

Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

Blake Mack, TE, Arkansas State

Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona

J.D. Moore, RB, LSU

Jimmy Murray, C, Holy Cross

Ben Neimann, LB, Iowa

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State

Devondre Seymour, OT, Southern Illinois

Arrion Springs, DB, Oregon

D’Montre Wade, DB, Murray State

Darrell Williams, RB, LSU

Tryouts (43)

Chiefs also have 43 guys in for tryouts this weekend. Among them are these players with local ties:

Juante Baldwin, CB, Pitt State

Connor Flagel, DE, Central Missouri

Erik Furmanek, TE, Missouri State

Donte Watkins, S, Missouri Western

Chiefs draft-pick Nnadi sees stopping the run as his bread and butter. Shane Keyser

