Chiefs sign 14 rookie free agents, assign jersey numbers as weekend camp begins

The Chiefs announced the signings of 14 undrafted rookie free agents on Saturday ahead of their three-day mini-camp. They also assigned uniform numbers to their six NFL Draft picks.
Some of the rookie free agents, like Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle, had been identified.
One quarterback is part of the group: Marshall's Chase Litton, who threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior last season.
Additionally, the Chiefs invited 43 more players to try out this weekend, including a pair from Kansas City — former North Kansas City standout Juante Baldwin and former Blue Springs defensive back Donte Watkins.
Watkins, a 5-9 safety who attended Missouri Western, was a two-sport star at Blue Springs. He was an all-conference performer in football, and he won the Missouri Class 4 long jump state title in his senior season.
Also in the mix for a tryout is Elliott Berry, the brother of Chiefs safety Eric Berry. Elliott Berry was an outside linebacker for Tennessee. He was assigned No. 30 for the Chiefs. Elliott's twin Evan signed this week with the Cleveland Browns.
Uniform numbers
The Chiefs on Saturday announced that they'd assigned uniform numbers to their six rookies selected in the recent NFL Draft:
Breeland Speaks, LB, Ole Miss: 57.
Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M: 25
Derrick Nnadi, NT, Florida State: 91
Dorian O'Daniel, ILB, Clemson: 44
Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas: 39
Kahlil McKenzie, G, Tennessee: 66
Undrafted free agents (14)
Raymond Davison, LB, California
Ryan Hunter, OT, Bowling Green
Dee Liner, DT, Arkansas State
Chase Litton, QB, Marshall
Blake Mack, TE, Arkansas State
Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona
J.D. Moore, RB, LSU
Jimmy Murray, C, Holy Cross
Ben Neimann, LB, Iowa
Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
Devondre Seymour, OT, Southern Illinois
Arrion Springs, DB, Oregon
D’Montre Wade, DB, Murray State
Darrell Williams, RB, LSU
Tryouts (43)
Chiefs also have 43 guys in for tryouts this weekend. Among them are these players with local ties:
Juante Baldwin, CB, Pitt State
Connor Flagel, DE, Central Missouri
Erik Furmanek, TE, Missouri State
Donte Watkins, S, Missouri Western
