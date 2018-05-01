Chiefs' defensive draft gets nod from team's current defenders

The Chiefs’ defense-oriented draft haul was met with approval by those upon whom it figures to have the greatest impact: current members of the defense.
Linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens were all for the attention paid to their side of the ball last weekend when the Chiefs used their first five NFL Draft selections on defensive players.
“It’s good, it means they care about defense here,” Hitchens said. “I’m excited to get to work with those guys, just build from it. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Hitchens spent his first four NFL years with the Cowboys before signing a five-year deal with the Chiefs. He and Ragland, in his second year with the Chiefs, are ticketed to start at inside linebacker.
They’ll soon be joined by some new faces, such as defensive end/outside linebacker Breeland Speaks, the Chiefs’ second round pick, and Derrick Nnadi, a tackle taken in the third round.
“I’m excited about having the new guys come in and compete, that’s what it’s all about, competing,” Ragland said.
Third-round pick Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson could eventually find playing time at inside linebacker, but his immediate contribution will be on special teams.
The linebackers took part in a youth football Play60 clinic at the Chiefs’ training complex. Play60 is the NFL’s national campaign to encourage kids to be active for 60 minutes a day.
