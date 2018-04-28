Follow the NFL Draft: KU, MU, KSU players picked; Chiefs nab A&M DB

You have to be a true fan (or NFL Draft junkie — you know who you are) to wade through Rounds 4 through 7 of the NFL Draft.

For Kansas City viewers, the Chiefs have four picks today: one fourth-rounder, one sixth-rounder and two seventh-rounders.

We'll recap those picks here, and bring you other moments of interest from around the country as all 32 teams, the Chiefs included, make their final selections.

The Chiefs are making their picks today from Fort Riley, Kan. A lectern is set up in front of an Army helicopter, with large American and Chiefs flags as the backdrop. We think that's pretty darned cool.

KSU's Reed a Niner

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted Kansas State cornerback DJ Reed in the fifth round.

Reed is the Wildcats' first player take in this year's draft. He continues a lofty, Big 12-leading streak: KSU has had a player drafted into the NFL every year since 1994.

Here is Kellis Robinett's story on Reed.

Moore off to Green Bay

Mizzou wide receiver J'Mon Moore is off the board.

The Green Bay Packers have picked Moore with the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round.

Former K-State standout Jordy Nelson is in Oakland now, and the Pack needed someone to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers. Not bad work if you can get it.

Here's a nice story Aaron J. Reiss wrote for us on the maturation of Moore.

The Chiefs have added defensive back Armani Watts out of Texas Tech as their fourth-round selection in the NFL Draft. AP

Chiefs pick a DB

The Chiefs have made their fourth-round pick, and it's a defensive back.

They've selected Texas A&M safety Armani Watts with the 124th overall pick.

Watts (follow him on Twitter here) was a member of Terez A. Paylor's 2018 All-Juice Team, so he comes highly recommended.

Here's a highlight reel of Watts in college.

And here is Blair Kerkhoff's story on Watts' selection by the Chiefs.

KU's Armstrong to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, the "home team" in this year's draft, picked Dallas native Dorance Armstrong, Jr., of Kansas with the 116th pick.

Said Mike Mayock on NFL Network: "He projects as a base end in a 4-3 or outside 'backer in a 3-4."

If you guessed the Jayhawks would have a guy picked before K-State or Mizzou, pat yourself on the back.





Here's Jesse Newell's story on the pick.

One hand's enough

Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who has no left hand, got picked Saturday. What a great story — he is an inspiring one-man wrecking crew on the field.

He'll team with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin on the Seattle Seahawks, who selected Shaquem in Round 5.

Shaquem has tested fast and he is determined and he hits hard ... that was enough for Seattle to spend a pick on him.

We're pulling for this kid.

Watch a bit about him here:

Just call me Joel

Former Chiefs assistant coach/coordinator and Andy Reid protege Matt Nagy went defense with the 115th pick.

Nagy, now head coach of the Chicago Bears, picked Joel Iyiegbuniwe, a linebacker from Western Kentucky. Pronunciation guide, please!

Broncos pick again

Denver has had two picks in the first 13 of the day, using the latest to select Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

The Chiefs' first pick of the day is No. 124 overall, so it won't be much longer.

Rams show off stadium

The L.A. Rams made their No. 111 pick of Brian Allen, a center from Michigan State, on the site of their new Inglewood, Calif., stadium.

The bones of the stadium structure looked good as the backdrop. That venue will be another jewel of the league, joining new stadiums in Minneapolis, Atlanta and elsewhere.

With a price tag of $5 billion, it should be something to behold.

Broncos make pick

We are underway.

The Denver Broncos have picked linebacker Josey Jewell, a linebacker from Iowa, with the 106th pick.

How can I watch?

