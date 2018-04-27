Chiefs third-round pick Derrick Nnadi from Florida State talked to the media during a teleconference after being drafted Friday night. Shelly Yang
Chiefs take defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi from Florida State in third round

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

April 27, 2018 09:06 PM

The Chiefs moved to shore up the interior of their defensive line with the third-round selection of Florida State’s Derrick Nnadi on Friday night.

The Chiefs moved up 11 spots in the NFL Draft via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. That enabled them to grab Nnadi, who started all 13 games for the Seminoles in 2017 and recorded 53 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

Nnadi said he met Chiefs coaches and officials at the NFL Scouting Combine and is “somewhat familiar with the organization,” he said.

The Chiefs will have a different starting nose tackle for the third straight year. They signed free agent Xavier Williams this offseason to replace Bennie Logan. In 2015, Dontari Poe was the man in the middle.

Nnadi will provide depth. He was a first-team All-ACC choice in 2016, when he finished with 10 1/2 tackles for loss, including six sacks. He’s considered an outstanding run defender, and many draft analyses have him as one- or two-down player.

“Coming into the season, I’m going to try to learn as much as I can, as soon as I can,” Nnadi said.

Nnadi called himself a consistent player.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid likes what he sees in edge rusher Breeland Speaks from Mississippi, whom the Chiefs selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2018. Shane Keyser

“Everything I do comes down to technique,” Nnadi said. “That’s what I’ve always worked on. Everything else falls in after that.”

Nnadi was a three-year starter for the Seminoles. He also played as a freshman and had his best game in FSU's ACC Championship Game victory over Georgia Tech with six tackles.

He was named Florida State’s most improved defensive player as a sophomore and made an All-ACC team in each of his final three years.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked about the addition of Breeland Speaks, Derrick Nnadi and Dorian O'Daniel making the team tougher after the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2018. Shane Keyser

