Chiefs trade up, draft Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks in Round 2

For the first 45 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was patient.
But when the player he wanted — Mississippi defensive lineman Breeland Speaks — was still available at No. 46, Veach jumped.
“Brett’s got a pretty good feel on needs or wants of other clubs, so we made a move and went and got him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Speaks, 22, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 283 pounds. In 2017, he recorded 67 tackles (eight for loss) and seven sacks, which were all career-highs, primarily as a defensive end.
"I never saw him take a play off, and he played a lot," Reid said. "He’s on the field, chases everything. He’s relentless."
Speaks has long arms (33 3/4 inches), and he also ran an impressive 40-yard dash (4.87 seconds) for his size and possesses plus overall athleticism. He fills a need along the defensive line, where the Chiefs have several players ticketed to become free agents next season.
But Reid said Speaks will start out as an outside linebacker who obviously has the ability to play inside on third down.
"I feel like it totally fits my skill-set," said Speaks, who added that he had a very strong feeling the Chiefs would move up and get him. "You're getting a passionate player who is going to play with relentless effort and not give up on any plays.
"I'm a hard-working guy from Mississippi."
Speaks was projected by many to be a third- or fourth-round pick. He also had only one year of significant production, 2017, before he declared for the draft as a redshirt junior. He also plays with an edge, which is mostly a good thing but got him ejected against Mississippi State for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
None of that is a concern to the Chiefs and Reid, who said Speaks — who was arrested for DUI in 2016 — won them over during his top-30 pre-draft visit to Kansas City.
"He’s a smart kid — we thought he handled everything very well,” Reid said. “You can tell he loves the game. He made some mistakes on and off the field. He’s past them. Owned up to them. Very honest that way.
"He’s a good kid, hard, hard worker."
Speaks said he just tried to be open and honest during the visit.
"There were some issues early in my football career in college," Speaks said. "I had a DUI in my past and I just tried to clear my name, be open with them and make sure everybody knows I'm a guy who has made mistakes, but learned from it and is moving forward, not backwards."
Veach apparently agreed, and he wasn't shy about letting Reid know that he believed in this player — just like he has with other players in the past, such as Desean Jackson, Fletcher Cox, LeSean McCoy, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.
Veach sold Reid on Speaks by sending him loads of video on him. The coach wound up watching every game..
“He’s very accurate,” Reid said of Veach. “So you’re gonna know where he stands, which we can all appreciate.
"This was one where (Veach) and I sat together and watched every snap. (Speaks) was never on the ground, and the way he used his hands, that was really something. He’s so similar to Tamba (Hali), his measurements, testing. (Terrell) Suggs, (Calvin) Pace."
It's significant that Suggs and Pace are players that either defensive coordinator Bob Sutton or linebackers coach Mark Smith have coached, which only strengthened the Chiefs' interest in him.
In exchange for the pick, they gave up the first of two third-round picks (No. 78) to the Cincinnati Bengals and also received pick No. 100.
