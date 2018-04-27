The Chiefs are about to be on the clock. Here's a prediction for Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft

Just for fun, I repeat, fun, here’s a second-round projection for the 2018 NFL Draft, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN and NFL Network.
33. Cleveland Browns: OT Connor Williams, Texas
Former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey will hold an auction for this pick, but in the event he stays put, I think he could go for an athletic left tackle like Williams to inherit Joe Thomas’ old spot.
34. New York Giants: C James Daniels, Iowa
The Giants let their starting center leave in free agency and Daniels is a terrific long-term replacement with plenty of room to grow.
35. Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
I could see Dorsey swinging for Chubb, a good tester with lots of production in the SEC who could team up with Duke Johnson to make a formidable tandem.
36. Indianapolis Colts: OLB Harold Landry, Boston College
If Landry’s medicals check out, he’s a steal here. Will add some young juice to an edge rush that desperately needs it.
37. Indianapolis Colts: RB Ronald Jones II, Southern California
If Chris Ballard comes away with both these guys, plus Quenton Nelson, this draft is a win already.
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Justin Reid, Stanford
If the Bucs don’t go with a running back (maybe Kerryon Johnson or Derius Guice?), a playmaking safety would do the trick.
39. Chicago Bears: OG Will Hernandez, Texas El-Paso
Hernandez is a dominant run blocker who would give the Bears some much-needed attitude up front.
40. Denver Broncos: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
The Broncos traded Aqib Talib, but Jackson is a long athlete with ball production who could help replace him.
41. Oakland Raiders: CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
The Raiders could use some help at corner, and Oliver is a gifted press cover man.
42. Miami Dolphins: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
The Dolphins could go with a quarterback or defensive lineman here, but their tight end position is a monster question mark and Goedert (6-5, 256) brings more bulk to the position than my guy Mike Gesicki of Penn State.
43. New England Patriots: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
This might be a spot the Chiefs can climb to if there’s someone they really like still left on the board. The Patriots better prepare for life with Brady, hence Rudolph.
44. Washington: OT/OG Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
Washington’s number one priority needs to be protecting Alex Smith and establishing a strong ground game. Crosby, a nasty run blocker, will ensure that comes to fruition.
45. Green Bay Packers: WR Courtland Sutton, Southern Methodist
The Packers dealt away Jordy Nelson so they could ensure they maintain a strong receiving trio by drafting Sutton, who is big and athletic.
46. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Kirk has the tools to step in and become one of the league’s best slot receivers.
47. Arizona Cardinals: CB Carlton Davis, Auburn
This could be another spot the Chiefs move up to if the board moves this way. Davis is the kind of big, physical corner they’ve tended to like.
48. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Brian O’Neill, Pittsburgh
Would really love this pick for the Chargers. O’Neill is a big, athletic dude who could one day handle some of the pass-rush beasts in this division who rush off the right side.
49. Indianapolis Colts: WR D.J. Chark, Louisiana State
The Colts continue to add weapons to an offense in desperate need of them, and Chark is a legit deep threat.
50. Dallas Cowboys: TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State
Jason Witten’s surprise retirement creates a need for the Cowboys, but America’s Team gets the ideal replacement in Gesicki, who could turn into a Pro Bowl target.
51. Detroit Lions: DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
As a native Detroiter … I’d give a huge thumbs up to this pick. Phillips is a blue-collar worker with terrific strength and the ability to stop the run (a real need).
52. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Derrius Guice, Louisiana State
Big and fast, Guice would be an absolute steal for the defending champs.
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
There’s a need here and Harrison is a big, athletic hitter with Pro Bowl potential, provided he sharpens his instincts.
54. Kansas City Chiefs: OLB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
There are some really, really good players left on the board, folks, specifically at edge rusher, where you could take Oklahoma’s Obo Okoronkwo, Florida State’s Josh Sweat, Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard, Rutgers’ Kemoko Turay, Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter or Louisiana State’s Arden Key and no one would bat an eye.
The same cannot be said for other positions of need, however. At defensive tackle, Nathan Shepherd of Fort Hays State is raw but gifted and might make some sense at this spot, while Louisiana State’s Donte Jackson is fast but small. The top tight ends are gone, and so are the top interior offensive linemen. If the Chiefs trade up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them grab someone at any of these positions.
But the sake of my sanity, again, let’s say they keep the pick. With so much depth on the board, there’s a good chance they just take the best of the bunch — maybe Carter, who I’ve mocked to the Chiefs before.
THIRD ROUND
G Braden Smith, Auburn (78th overall): Don’t sleep on Smith, the big, burly Olathe South product who can help create the movement at the point of attack this offensive line desperately needed at times last season.
DL Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama (86th overall): Super big, super gifted defensive lineman who could play multiple positions along the defensive front. Has Pro Bowl potential if he can ramp up his motor consistently.
FOURTH ROUND
CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford (122nd overall): Big (6-1, 209) and fluid with safety size and football bloodlines (his dad played in the league). His deep speed isn’t great but he projects as a good press corner (I expect the Chiefs to do more of that) or safety.
TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame (124th overall): Love his ability to come in and compete right away as a blocker and secondary valve who does enough to keep teams honest in one-on-one coverage,
SIXTH ROUND
CB Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas (196th overall): Love this kid’s athleticism, return ability and gumption; he could compete for playing time before anyone expects him to.
SEVENTH ROUND
DL Zach Sieler, Ferris State (233rd overall): My partner on the beat, Blair Kerkhoff, told me about this guy, and I have to say that I like what I see. Sieler is big (6-6, 290) and strong, and he ran a 4.83 40. Sounds like someone who can be developed, to me.
QB Logan Woodside, Toledo (243rd overall): He’s only 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds and he doesn’t have a gun, but he throws with good anticipation and accuracy and could perhaps be an interesting developmental type as a backup.
