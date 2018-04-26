Chiefs and big guys: Ranking the top offensive linemen in the NFL Draft

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.
Chiefs’ need at the position: Medium/High. The Chiefs could definitely use a swing tackle to back up starters Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, and with sometimes-starter Zach Fulton leaving via free agency in March and starting center Mitch Morse slated to be a free agent after the 2018 season, they could also use another high-upside body on the interior, maybe with an earlier pick than anyone would guess.
Grading scale
7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick
7.0: 11-20
6.9: 21-32
6.8: Top half of the second
6.7: Bottom half of the second
6.6: Top half of the third
6.5: Bottom half of the third
6.4: Fourth-round pick
6.3: Fifth-round pick
6.2: Sixth-round pick
6.1: Seventh-round pick
6.0: Priority free agent
5.9: Non-prospect
THE RANKINGS
Tackles
1. MIKE McGLINCHEY, Notre Dame
Measurables: 6-8, 309, N/A
Bio: Three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: The most pro-ready offensive tackle in this class, McGlinchey’s combination of size and technique make him a plug-and-play starter at either tackle position with a Pro Bowl ceiling, provided he gets stronger.
Grade: 7.0
2. CONNOR WILLIAMS, Texas
Measurables: 6-5, 296, 5.05
Bio: Three-year starter with 28 career starts under his belt. Started five games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: His length isn’t ideal for tackle, and he’s coming off an injury-plagued senior season, but no one is doubting his athleticism and movement skills; he could be a nice fit for any zone-heavy team.
Grade: 6.8
3. KOLTON MILLER, UCLA
Measurables: 6-9, 309, 4.95
Bio: Three-year starter with 23 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Absurdly good Combine performance commands interest despite overall lack of experience; outstanding tester whose rare size and length gives him a Pro Bowl ceiling (his technique will determine whether he ever reaches it).
Grade: 6.8
4. TYRELL CROSBY, Oregon
Measurables: 6-5, 309, 5.23
Bio: Four-year starter with 46 career starts under his belt. Started 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Possesses good size, great length (35-inch arms) and run-blocking strength; prowess will appeal to any teams looking for a guard or right tackle, even if he doesn’t make huge strides in his technique.
Grade: 6.7
5. BRIAN O’NEILL, Pittsburgh
Measurables: 6-7, 297, 4.82
Bio: Three-year starter with 37 career starts under his belt. Started 12 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Great combination of size, athleticism and length; needs a lot of work on his technique in pass pro, but if he can improve his strength, he’s got a chance to be a starter for a long time.
Grade: 6.7
6. GERON CHRISTIAN, Louisville
Measurables: 6-5, 297, 5.33
Bio: Three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Needs to get a lot stronger but he’s experienced and athletic with starter potential. He should, at the very worst, become an effective swing tackle.
Grade: 6.6
7. ORLANDO BROWN, Oklahoma
Measurables: 6-8, 345, 5.85
Bio: Three-year starter with 40 career starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Comes from a football bloodline (his dad was 11-year NFL starter) and has loads of length and natural ability in pass protection, but his extremely poor showing at the Combine raises doubts about whether he’ll make it.
Grade: 6.6
8. JaMARCO JONES, Ohio State
Measurables: 6-4, 299, 5.5
Bio: Two-year starter with 28 career starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: Height is a concern for tackle, but he has long arms (35 inches), good technique in pass sets and could make it in an offense that values his pass protection.
Grade: 6.5
9. CHUKWUMA OKORAFOR, Western Michigan
Measurables: 6-6, 320, 5.31
Bio: Three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.
Consensus: Possesses nice size and length and could be a nice developmental project for team with a good offensive line coach.
Grade: 6.5
10. WILL RICHARDSON, North Carolina State
Measurables: 6-6, 306, 5.26
Bio: Three-year starter with 31 career starts under his belt. Started 10 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Teams will dig into his college suspensions (two games for marijuana and one game for DUI), but if they believe in the kid, he has the quickness to thrive and eventually start in a zone scheme.
Grade: 6.5
Others to watch: Zach Crabtree, Oklahoma State; K.C. McDermott, Miami (Fla.); Joe Noteboom, Texas Christian; Brandon Parker, North Carolina State; Toby Weathersby, Louisiana State
Guards
1. QUENTON NELSON, Notre Dame
Measurables: 6-5, 325
Bio: Three-year starter with 36 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Steve Hutchinson-like combination of size, strength, athleticism, production, attitude and durability for a guard; this is the highest grade I’ve given a guard in five years.
Grade: 7.4
2. WILL HERNANDEZ, Texas El-Paso
Measurables: 6-2, 327, 5.15
Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.
Consensus: Vicious, road-grading run blocker whose athleticism and power will allow teams to overlook his modest height for a top-50 lineman.
Grade: 6.7
3. ISAIAH WYNN, Georgia
Measurables: 6-3, 313, N/A
Bio: Three-year starter with 41 career starts under his belt. Started all 15 games in 2017.
Consensus: Recovering from offseason surgery for a torn labrum but was so gifted he started at tackle for Georgia (despite his height) and boasts excellent quickness, nastiness and technique.
Grade: 6.7
4. BRADEN SMITH, Auburn
Measurables: 6-6, 315, 5.22
Bio: Three-year starter with 41 consecutive starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: The Olathe South product is built like a tank and possesses the strength to start immediately; he should improve his awareness with time.
Grade: 6.7
5. AUSTIN CORBETT, Nevada
Measurables: 6-4, 306, 5.15
Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.
Consensus: Experienced and durable, Corbett is a college tackle whose size might make him a better center or guard in the NFL; with improved strength, his intelligence and technique could help him become a starter one day.
Grade: 6.5
6. WYATT TELLER, Virginia Tech
Measurables: 6-5, 314, 5.24
Bio: Four-year starter with 43 career starts under his belt. Started 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Big body with plus athleticism who didn’t seem to play nearly as well in 2017 as he did in previous seasons. But he has the look of an NFL starter if he can recapture his 2016 form.
Grade: 6.5
7. ALEX CAPPA, Humboldt State
Measurables: 6-6, 305, 5.39
Bio: Four-year starter with 43 career starts under his belt. Started all 10 games in 2017.
Consensus: Level of competition is a concern, but he has lots of room for growth on his frame, and he helped himself with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, in which he showed run-blocking tenacity and the athleticism to hold up in pass protection.
Grade: 6.5
8. SEAN WELSH, Iowa
Measurables: 6-3, 306, 5.43
Bio: Four-year starter with 48 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Size could force him to center, and he isn’t going to overwhelm anyone. But he has solid quickness and technique on the interior and could help a team that is reliant on zone running.
Grade: 6.3
9. TONY ADAMS, North Carolina State
Measurables: 6-2, 322, 5.47
Bio: Four-year starter with 47 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Experienced, smart and powerful guard who has the traits to potentially overcome his lack of height.
Grade: 6.3
10. JEROMY IRWIN, Colorado
Measurables: 6-5, 295, 5.34
Bio: Three-year starter with 36 career starts under his belt. Started 10 games in 2017.
Consensus: Strong run blocker with a nasty disposition whose lack of athleticism could make him a guard at this level.
Grade: 6.2
Others to watch: Dejon Allen, Hawaii; Jamil Demby, Maine; Colby Gossett, Appalachian State; Taylor Hearn, Clemson; Cole Madison, Washington State
Centers
1. JAMES DANIELS, Iowa
Measurables: 6-3, 306, N/A
Bio: Two-year starter with 25 career starts under his belt. Started 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Just 20, he is only scratching the surface of his potential; elite athleticism and movement skills will make him a Pro Bowl when he gets stronger. But he will start right away, regardless, unless his minor durability concerns turn into a problem.
Grade: 6.8
2. FRANK RAGNOW, Arkansas
Measurables: 6-5, 312, 4.99
Bio: Three-year starter with who started 33 consecutive games in his career.
Consensus: Terrific combination of size, versatility and pass-blocking prowess (never allowed a sack in college) will get him drafted early, despite average athleticism.
Grade: 6.8
3. BILLY PRICE, Ohio State
Measurables: 6-4, 305, N/A
Bio: Four-year starter with 55 career starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: Physical, nasty run blocker with Pro Bowl potential whose rehab from offseason pec surgery likely makes him a second-round pick.
Grade: 6.8
4. MARTINAS RANKIN, Mississippi State
Measurables: 6-4, 308, N/A
Bio: Two-year starter with 18 career starts under his belt. Started nine games in 2017.
Consensus: Decent athlete with versatility to play all five line spots in a pinch.
Grade: 6.4
5. MASON COLE, Michigan
Measurables: 6-4, 307, 5.23
Bio: Four-year starter with 51 career starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: Smart, durable and tough, Cole has the stuff to stick in the NFL for a long time despite average overall traits.
Grade: 6.4
Others to watch: Jack Allen, Michigan State; Bradley Bozeman, Alabama; Will Clapp, Louisiana State; Scott Quessenberry, UCLA; Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
