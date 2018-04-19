Here is the Kansas City Chiefs 2018 schedule, which includes five prime-time games. Jason Boatright
Chiefs have five prime-time games in 2018

By Terez A. Paylor

April 19, 2018 07:22 PM

The NFL officially released the Chiefs’ 2018 schedule on Thursday, and once again the Chiefs will have no shortage of prime-time games.

After appearing in six prime-time games last season, in 2018 the Chiefs will appear on Monday Night Football twice, Sunday Night Football twice and Thursday Night Football once for a total of five prime-time games.

Here’s the club’s 2018 slate:

Preseason

Week 1: Houston Texans

7:30 p.m., Thursday Aug. 9, KCTV 5

Week 2: At Atlanta Falcons

7 p.m., Friday Aug. 17, KCTV5

Week 3: At Chicago Bears

Noon, Saturday Aug. 25, KCTV5

Week 4: Green Bay Packers

7:30 p.m., Thursday Aug. 30, KCTV5

Regular season

Week 1: At Los Angeles Chargers

3:05 p.m., Sunday Sept. 9, CBS: The Chiefs have owned the Chargers since Andy Reid arrived, winning eight of 10 matchups (and eight straight) since Reid arrived as the Chiefs head coach in 2013.

Week 2: At Pittsburgh Steelers

Noon, Sunday Sept. 16, CBS: The Chiefs' nemesis and a major pain in the rear. The Chiefs have been out-physicaled by the Steelers the last few times they've met. Better buckle up for this one.

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers

Noon, Sunday Sept. 23, Fox: Chiefs fans will get to watch a battle of two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL in Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs' home opener.

Week 4: At Denver Broncos

7:15 p.m., Monday Oct. 1, ESPN: The tables have turned in this series, as the Chiefs will face the now Aqib Talib-less Broncos, who've they've beaten five straight times.

Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon, Sunday Oct. 7, CBS: The Chiefs better get ready for this one. Jaguars have a dominant defense and a big, physical offensive line. Another great early-season test.

Week 6: At New England Patriots

7:20 p.m., Sunday Oct. 14, NBC: It's always a good/interesting game when Reid and Bill Belichick face off. Belichick in particular seems to bring the best out of Reid.

Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals

Noon, Sunday Oct. 21, CBS: The last time these teams met, the Bengals prevailed 36-21 in a particularly uninspiring performance by the Chiefs in 2015.

Week 8: Denver Broncos

Noon, Sunday Oct. 28, CBS: The Chiefs haven't lost to the Broncos at home since 2015.

Week 9: At Cleveland Browns

Noon, Sunday Nov. 4, CBS: Reid and the Chiefs will face former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who was only fired a year ago and is now leading the Browns.

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals

Noon, Sunday Nov. 11, Fox: For the first time all season, the Chiefs will face a first-year coach in Steve Wilks.

Week 11: At Los Angeles Rams

7:15 p.m., Monday Nov. 19, ESPN (Mexico City): Get ready for The Marcus Peters Show. The Chiefs might win this game, but he'll make a play or two.

Week 12: Bye Week

Week 13: At Oakland Raiders

3:05 p.m., Sunday Dec. 2, CBS: The Chiefs and Reid will get their first look at new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, a longtime friend of Reid.

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens

Noon, Sunday, Dec. 9, CBS: The Chiefs will face a Reid protege in Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whom the Chiefs beat the last time the met in 2015.

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m., Thursday Dec. 13, FOX/NFL Network: The Chargers haven't beaten the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium since 2013.

Week 16: At Seattle Seahawks

7:20 p.m., Sunday Dec. 23, NBC: The Seahawks aren't the same team they were even two years ago, but it's never easy playing a night game in one of the league's best environments.

Week 17: Oakland Raiders

Noon, Sunday Dec. 30, CBS: During his last telecast with ESPN at Arrowhead Stadium, Gruden mentioned that Chiefs fans gave him a "warm" welcome. It will be twice as nasty this time.

