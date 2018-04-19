Chiefs have five prime-time games in 2018

The NFL officially released the Chiefs’ 2018 schedule on Thursday, and once again the Chiefs will have no shortage of prime-time games.
After appearing in six prime-time games last season, in 2018 the Chiefs will appear on Monday Night Football twice, Sunday Night Football twice and Thursday Night Football once for a total of five prime-time games.
Here’s the club’s 2018 slate:
Preseason
Week 1: Houston Texans
7:30 p.m., Thursday Aug. 9, KCTV 5
Week 2: At Atlanta Falcons
7 p.m., Friday Aug. 17, KCTV5
Week 3: At Chicago Bears
Noon, Saturday Aug. 25, KCTV5
Week 4: Green Bay Packers
7:30 p.m., Thursday Aug. 30, KCTV5
Regular season
Week 1: At Los Angeles Chargers
3:05 p.m., Sunday Sept. 9, CBS: The Chiefs have owned the Chargers since Andy Reid arrived, winning eight of 10 matchups (and eight straight) since Reid arrived as the Chiefs head coach in 2013.
Week 2: At Pittsburgh Steelers
Noon, Sunday Sept. 16, CBS: The Chiefs' nemesis and a major pain in the rear. The Chiefs have been out-physicaled by the Steelers the last few times they've met. Better buckle up for this one.
Week 3: San Francisco 49ers
Noon, Sunday Sept. 23, Fox: Chiefs fans will get to watch a battle of two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL in Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs' home opener.
Week 4: At Denver Broncos
7:15 p.m., Monday Oct. 1, ESPN: The tables have turned in this series, as the Chiefs will face the now Aqib Talib-less Broncos, who've they've beaten five straight times.
Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon, Sunday Oct. 7, CBS: The Chiefs better get ready for this one. Jaguars have a dominant defense and a big, physical offensive line. Another great early-season test.
Week 6: At New England Patriots
7:20 p.m., Sunday Oct. 14, NBC: It's always a good/interesting game when Reid and Bill Belichick face off. Belichick in particular seems to bring the best out of Reid.
Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals
Noon, Sunday Oct. 21, CBS: The last time these teams met, the Bengals prevailed 36-21 in a particularly uninspiring performance by the Chiefs in 2015.
Week 8: Denver Broncos
Noon, Sunday Oct. 28, CBS: The Chiefs haven't lost to the Broncos at home since 2015.
Week 9: At Cleveland Browns
Noon, Sunday Nov. 4, CBS: Reid and the Chiefs will face former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who was only fired a year ago and is now leading the Browns.
Week 10: Arizona Cardinals
Noon, Sunday Nov. 11, Fox: For the first time all season, the Chiefs will face a first-year coach in Steve Wilks.
Week 11: At Los Angeles Rams
7:15 p.m., Monday Nov. 19, ESPN (Mexico City): Get ready for The Marcus Peters Show. The Chiefs might win this game, but he'll make a play or two.
Week 12: Bye Week
Week 13: At Oakland Raiders
3:05 p.m., Sunday Dec. 2, CBS: The Chiefs and Reid will get their first look at new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, a longtime friend of Reid.
Week 14: Baltimore Ravens
Noon, Sunday, Dec. 9, CBS: The Chiefs will face a Reid protege in Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whom the Chiefs beat the last time the met in 2015.
Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m., Thursday Dec. 13, FOX/NFL Network: The Chargers haven't beaten the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium since 2013.
Week 16: At Seattle Seahawks
7:20 p.m., Sunday Dec. 23, NBC: The Seahawks aren't the same team they were even two years ago, but it's never easy playing a night game in one of the league's best environments.
Week 17: Oakland Raiders
Noon, Sunday Dec. 30, CBS: During his last telecast with ESPN at Arrowhead Stadium, Gruden mentioned that Chiefs fans gave him a "warm" welcome. It will be twice as nasty this time.
Comments