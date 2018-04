SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs tight ends teamed up with Kansas City Community Gardens at Luff Elementary to help plant vegetables in the school’s gardens. The KCCG Schoolyard Gardens Program works with schools to establish gardens on school grounds. Shane Keyser

Kansas City Chiefs tight ends teamed up with Kansas City Community Gardens at Luff Elementary to help plant vegetables in the school’s gardens. The KCCG Schoolyard Gardens Program works with schools to establish gardens on school grounds. Shane Keyser