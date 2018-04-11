NFL releases Chiefs' 2018 preseason schedule

The National Football League released its preseason schedule on Wednesday, and it won't take long for the Chiefs to face an old friend.
After a home game against the Houston Texans and a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chiefs will head to Chicago in week three to face the Bears and new head coach Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2017 and had been on coach Andy Reid's staff since he arrived in Kansas City in 2013.
The Chiefs will then finish the preseason with a home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Dates and times for the contests will be announced at a later date. All four will be shown on KCTV5.
The NFL’s regular-season schedule likely will be announced soon as well. The league has announced it in mid-April the last two years.
The Chiefs already know that in addition to their annual home-and-away slate against their AFC West foes, they will have home games against the Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars and 49ers and road games against the Browns, Rams, Patriots, Steelers and Seahawks.
The NFL's preseason slate will begin Aug. 2 with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. This year, the Bears will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m.
