Podcast: Inside intel on the Chiefs' offseason additions

The Chiefs have had a busy offseason, and The Star's Terez A. Paylor is here to break it down.
Live from the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando, Terez interviewed the beat writers who covered the Chiefs' six most noteworthy offseason additions — Sammy Watkins, Anthony Hitchens, Kendall Fuller, Damien Williams, Chad Henne and David Amerson — to get a better feel for what they bring to the table. You won't want to miss this podcast, which features cameos from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Mike Jones of USA Today and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
Comments