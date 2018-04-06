Chiefs add 'assistant head coach' to Dave Toub's job title

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has promoted special teams coach Dave Toub to assistant head coach, the club announced Friday.
Toub, 55, will retain his special teams duties.
“Dave has had the opportunity to work with our team on both sides of the football, on the field, and in the classroom,” Reid said in a statement. “His leadership qualities have entrusted me to promote him to assistant head coach.”
Toub has been on the Chiefs' staff since Andy Reid arrived before the 2013 season. Since then, he has burnished his reputation as one of the finest special teams coaches in the game.
Toub's special teams units have ranked among the best in the league. He has been interviewed for a handful of head coaching jobs since coming to Kansas City, most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos a year ago.
Toub replaces Brad Childress in the assistant head coach role. Childress, a longtime Reid assistant, briefly retired in January before joining the staff of new Chicago Bears head coach — and former Chiefs offensive coordinator — Matt Nagy. Childress is Nagy's offensive consultant..
The Chiefs also this week announced the promotion of head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder to vice president of sports medicine and performance. He will continue to oversee the team's athletic training staff and will add oversight of the strength and conditioning and equipment departments to his responsibilities.
