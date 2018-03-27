Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, left, is on track to graduate from McGill University’s medical school next May.
There's a problem with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif adding "M.D." to his jersey

March 27, 2018

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is studying to be a medical doctor, has expressed a desire to add the abbreviation "M.D." to the back of his jersey once he accomplishes the goal.

There's just one problem — Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't seem too keen on the idea.

"I don't think they can do that anyway," Reid said Tuesday during the coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual meeting. "I’m not big on the other additions to the jerseys."

It's true. While players across the league have added abbreviations such as "Jr." or "Sr." to the back of the jerseys to honor their fathers or sons, none of the Chiefs have done so because of Reid's preference for uniform simplicity.

"I'm a simple guy, and I just want to keep it that way," Reid said.

Reid, however, left the door open.

"I might change," Reid said. "We'll see."

