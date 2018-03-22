Chiefs expected to sign running back Damien Williams

The Chiefs are expected to sign running back Damien Williams, a source told The Star on Thursday.
Williams, 25, will add depth to a running back group that already includes the NFL's leading rusher, Kareem Hunt, who is coming off a dynamite rookie season.
Hunt took over the No. 1 job in the preseason when running back Spencer Ware, the starter in 2016, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.
Ware continues to make progress from the injury, but the addition of Williams adds insurance in case Ware is not ready to go for training camp. Williams will also join Charcandrick West, an occasional and trusted third-down back who excels as a blocker and pass catcher, in the Chiefs' backfield.
Williams, who is listed at 5 foot 11 and 224 pounds, is set to enter his fifth season after spending his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Williams, who is noted for his pass-catching ability, has caught 85 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns over his first four seasons.
In 2017, he played in 11 games, starting four. He rushed 46 times for 181 yards and caught 20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
